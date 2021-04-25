Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.63

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.63 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 1432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

