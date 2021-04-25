SuperCoin Price Hits $0.0031 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $165,945.99 and $39.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 82.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,181,544 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

