SureRemit (RMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $91,781.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00060855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00267888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.01042506 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.00644737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,856.70 or 0.99330144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit.

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

