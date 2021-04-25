Suretly 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,224.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Suretly has a total market cap of $69,869.23 and $2,224.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00670972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.36 or 0.07999111 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

