Suretly (SUR) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Suretly coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $68,728.59 and $2,138.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00066306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00726282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00094946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.18 or 0.07805877 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

