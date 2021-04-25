Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $403.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $402.00 to $403.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.05.

Shares of CP opened at $370.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.46 and its 200-day moving average is $347.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after buying an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after buying an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,447,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

