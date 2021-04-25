Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report $3.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $16.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.21 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $17.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 626,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,485. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.