TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

NYSE TAL opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

