Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Down 2.7%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,326,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

