Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

TGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

TGB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 1,259,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,782. The firm has a market cap of $520.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

