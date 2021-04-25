Tatro Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

