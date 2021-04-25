Tatro Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

