Tatro Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,740,000 after acquiring an additional 288,565 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $145.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

