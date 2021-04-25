Tatro Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $32.77 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

