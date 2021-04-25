Tatro Capital LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $92,322,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY opened at $188.72 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

