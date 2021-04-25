Tatro Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,278 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,278 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,041 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $45.75 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

