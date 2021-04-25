Tatro Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tatro Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 110,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $181.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average of $171.86. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $142.36 and a 1 year high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.