Tatro Capital LLC Sells 522 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2,889.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $78.42.

