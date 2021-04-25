TD Securities Raises Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $61.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTRAF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.17.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $50.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.