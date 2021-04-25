Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

