Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 397,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 260,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,821 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,093,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 371,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

