Telemus Capital LLC Buys 60 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 90.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

BDX opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

