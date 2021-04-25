Telemus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 97 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,395.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,368.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,119.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

