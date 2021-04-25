Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $613.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “underperformer” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

