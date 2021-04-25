Telemus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $465,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

