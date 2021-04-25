Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Temenos stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,885. Temenos has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.02.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

