Temenos’ (TMSNY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMSNY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Temenos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Temenos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.02. Temenos has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $172.46.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

