Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.

NYSE:THC opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

