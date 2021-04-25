Ternium (TX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TX stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.20. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

