Terry L. Blaker Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Terry L. Blaker trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $18,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,072. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.