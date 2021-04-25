Terry L. Blaker Has $11.45 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,147. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.