Terry L. Blaker Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Terry L. Blaker cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $12.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $627.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $590.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.29. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

