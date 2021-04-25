Terry L. Blaker Sells 3,962 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Terry L. Blaker cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. 2,017,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,266. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $103.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01.

