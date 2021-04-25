TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$115.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$99.50.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at C$98.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.39. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$103.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,187,766.40.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.