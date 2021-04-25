(TFI.TO) (TFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

