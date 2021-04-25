The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for 3.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $238.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

