The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €41.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($45.61).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €33.73 ($39.68) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.82. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.