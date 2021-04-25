The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €590.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASML. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €540.91 ($636.36).

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.