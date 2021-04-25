The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $162.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.79.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $163.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,853,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.