The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 202,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 63.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

