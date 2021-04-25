The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of The Joint worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Joint by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $54.42 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $769.50 million, a P/E ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

