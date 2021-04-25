The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 7.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The New York Times will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

