The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.58. William Blair also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.28. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

