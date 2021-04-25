Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $488.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $320.24 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

