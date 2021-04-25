Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $540.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $488.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.34 and a 200-day moving average of $475.04. The company has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $320.24 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 369.1% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

