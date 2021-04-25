Thunder Token Trading Down 14.7% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $112.91 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.63 or 0.00405866 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001948 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004161 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

