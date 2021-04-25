Tiaa Fsb Sells 18,737 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,737 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

