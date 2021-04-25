Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TIM’s earnings. TIM reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TIM will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TIM.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $867.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.90 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on TIMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TIMB stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,976,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $16,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $8,369,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

