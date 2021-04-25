Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,897 shares of company stock valued at $48,835,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of TOL opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

