Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits Market Cap of $56.63 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $99.93 or 0.00200360 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $56.63 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00270483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.53 or 0.01045661 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.19 or 0.00654018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,917.48 or 1.00084767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,647 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

